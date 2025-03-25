Stop spreading misinformation, BJP tells JMM

The debate over Manipur violence and delimitation has heated up in Jharkhand, with the BJP and JMM strongly criticising each other. BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo responded to JMM’s recent press conference, accusing the party of misleading people and misrepresenting RSS’s statements.

Shahdeo said that the RSS is a nationalist group that has always worked for the country and Sanatan Dharma. He criticised JMM, arguing that a party known for corruption scandals that damaged Jharkhand’s reputation globally has no right to question the RSS. He also accused JMM of spreading false information out of frustration and desperation.

Shahdeo clarified that the RSS has never opposed delimitation. Instead, he said the organisation believes it should be carried out in a way that strengthens the country’s unity and integrity. He emphasised that the process should also consider regional balance and cultural identity. Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statements, he assured that delimitation would not be unfair to any state or reduce proportional reservations. Shahdeo also pointed out that no official process or draft has been finalised yet, making JMM’s claims on the issue misleading and baseless.

Shahdeo accused the JMM of misrepresenting the RSS’s statements about Manipur. He explained that both the RSS and the BJP recognise that Manipur has faced challenges for the past 20 months. However, he said recent decisions by the central government have given hope for improvement. He also pointed out that the situation in Manipur is changing quickly, and the government is gradually reopening roads that had been closed for a long time.

Earlier, JMM had asked the BJP to clearly state its position on the issues of Manipur violence and delimitation. During a press conference on Monday, JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya mentioned the recent All India Representative Meeting of RSS and said the BJP should clarify its stand on these matters. He also claimed that instead of holding big celebrations for its 100th anniversary in 2025, the RSS has decided to focus on expanding its organisation.

He also said that the meeting recognised the ongoing violence in Manipur and suggested that it might take years for the situation to return to normal. However, there was no clear explanation of what action the government and RSS were taking to address the crisis. Instead, the discussions mainly focused on the work of organisations like Ramakrishna Mission and ISKCON.

As these issues gain political attention, tensions are rising in Jharkhand’s politics. Both the BJP and JMM are working to influence public opinion.