Amid protests against the uncontroversial Citizenship Act, the Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal government to stop all advertisements that say that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in the state.

The court has fixed January 9 as the next date of hearing on the matter.

Several petitions were filed against the Bengal government for airing the ads against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC, following which a division bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan gave the order.

Throwing a challenge to Centre’s ruling BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had last week called for a UN-conducted referendum across the country on CAA and NRC and said the Narendra Modi government would have to resign if the people rejected the two.

Mamata has said that she would not allow its implementation in the state “under any circumstances”.

“We will never allow the NRC exercise and Citizenship Act in Bengal. We will not implement the amended Act, even though it has been passed in Parliament. The BJP can’t just bulldoze the states to implement it,” Banerjee said.

“The Citizenship Act will divide India. As long as we are in power, not a single person in the state will have to leave the country,” the chief minister added.

Four other states — Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh — have also refused to implement CAA while terming it as “unconstitutional”.