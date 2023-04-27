Stock position of wheat & rice in Central pools comfortable: Govt

The procurement of wheat during the Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2023-24 has already surpassed the total procurement of RMS 2022-23.

In RMS 2022-23, the procurement was 188 LMT. However, till 26 April 2023, wheat procurement during RMS 2023-24 is 195 LMT. This has largely benefitted the farmers. The MSP outflow of about Rs 41,148 crore has already been made to about 14.96 lakh farmers during the ongoing wheat procurement operations.

Notably, a major contribution in the procurement comes from three wheat procuring states of Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh with procurement of 89.79 LMT, 54.26 LMT and 49.47 LMT respectively.

One of the major factors contributing to the progressive procurement this year is the grant of relaxation by the government of India in quality specifications of wheat being procured, in view of untimely rains leading to luster loss. This will reduce the hardship of farmers and check any distressed sale.

The Centre has also allowed all the states to open procurement centres at the village/panchayat level and to carry out the procurement through Cooperative Societies/Gram Panchayats/ Arhatias etc. in addition to already existing designated procurement centres, for better outreach.

In addition, rice procurement is also progressing smoothly. The combined stock position of wheat and rice in the Central Pool has surpassed 510 LMT which puts the country in a comfortable position to meet its requirements of food grains. With the ongoing procurement of wheat and rice, the food grains stock levels are on the rise in government granaries.