STF Assam nabs key terror operative in Kokrajhar, uncovers transnational extremist links

In a counter-terror operation under Operation PRAGHAT, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam, in collaboration with Kokrajhar Police, apprehended a high-profile operative linked to transnational terror networks.

The arrested individual, identified as Nasim Uddin SK, is an alleged member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JAM)—both organizations with suspected ties to global terrorist outfits, police said.

Advertisement

The operation was conducted following intelligence inputs.

Advertisement

The arrest took place in Kokrajhar district, where Nasim Uddin SK had been evading law enforcement since December 17, 2024.

Authorities revealed that he was a key associate of Nur Islam Mandal, the prime accused in the case, who had previously been arrested for extremist activities.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Nasim Uddin SK played a crucial role in acquiring weapons and manufacturing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). The operation uncovered evidence of a larger plot aimed at destabilising national security and spreading unrest across the region.

The arrest underscores growing concerns over radicalisation in Assam and its neighboring states. In recent years, law enforcement agencies have intensified crackdowns on fundamentalist networks operating in the region, particularly those with links to foreign extremist factions.

The Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), originally based in Bangladesh, has been a major concern due to its infiltration efforts into northeastern India, often using sleeper cells to expand its influence.

Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JAM), another militant outfit with a history of orchestrating terror attacks, has been actively trying to establish operational bases in border regions. Security experts warn that these groups seek to exploit porous borders and communal tensions to further their agenda.

Nasim Uddin SK has been booked under multiple stringent laws, including provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UA(P)A], the Passport Act, the Explosives Act, the Arms Act, and the Foreigners Act.

The accused has been remanded to police custody for seven days.