Steps to be taken against confusing US travel advisory: Ladakh LG

Reacting to the renewed ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory issued by the United States to its citizens, Ladakh’s Lt. Governor Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) on Thursday said appropriate action would be taken against the travel advisories issued by the US and the United Kingdom. He objected to categorising the Union Territory of Ladakh under Jammu and Kashmir, saying it creates confusion and concern among foreign and domestic tourists.

The New Delhi-based US embassy on Wednesday issued a travel advisory, saying, “On April 22, 2025, a terrorist attack occurred in Pahalgam, Kashmir, with media reporting multiple casualties. According to local media, several cities in India remain on high alert due to the attack. Terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Do not travel to this state (except for visits to the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh). Violence happens sporadically in this area and is common along the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan….”, the advisory added.

Advertisement

The US embassy has not lifted the adverse advisory for travel to parts of the Kargil district along the Line of Control (LoC).

Advertisement

In view of the terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, in which 26 people lost their lives, the LG appealed to all stakeholders and sought their assistance in welcoming tourists with open arms and taking all necessary measures to increase the footfall of tourists in Ladakh.

Stating that tourism is the lifeline of people of Ladakh as a majority of people are engaged in tourism activities for their livelihood, the LG sought cooperation from all tourism stakeholders to welcome and support tourists and not indulge in any malpractices that might hamper the footfall of tourists in Ladakh and affect the livelihood opportunities of the people of Ladakh. The LG stated that, in keeping with the trend, he was expecting more tourists to visit Ladakh in 2025 than in 2024.

Stating that the nation is facing a difficult time, the LG emphasised the need to secure the country. He further noted that no one wants Kashmir’s tourism-dependent economy to suffer, as a majority of people in areas such as Pahalgam rely on it for their livelihood. The LG appealed for everyone’s goodwill and support, urging the need to evoke the sentiment of ‘nation above everything else’ to overcome the challenging period.