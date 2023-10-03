“Steering wheel in KCR’s hands means…” BJP MP’s tit-for-tat attack on BRS

Arvind Dharmapuri, a BJP MP from Telangana, took a swipe at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday, saying that if the “Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s steering wheel is KCR hands, then it means it is in a drunkard’s hand”.

Dharmapuri’s sharp words came in reaction to KCR’s son and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao’s(KTR) comment that the steering of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government was safe in the hands of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao but the steering of the BJP government is not in the hands of PM Modi.

He alleged that the BJP government’s steering has gone into the hands of industrialist Adani.

“If the party’s (BRS) steering wheel is in the hands of KCR, it means it is in a drunkard’s hand and the party is not in the safe hands. Most cultureless language in the entire political history of this country is spoken by you…You are nowhere close to the tip of PM Modi’s toe,” Dharmapuri said.

He was reacting to the remarks made by the Prime Minister during his speech at Mahabubnagar on Sunday.

While addressing a public rally at Mahabubnagar, on Sunday, PM Modi in a veiled attack said that the steering of the car (the poll symbol of BRS) was not in the hands of KCR. Though he did not name the AIMIM, the dig was a familiar one, often repeated by BJP leaders in the state.

Meanwhile, KTR also hit out at the Swachh Bharat Mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

KTR said, “On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, today some leaders are sitting in Delhi and giving slogans of Swachh Bharat, Swachh this and Swachh that. But there won’t be much work related to it. There will be only programs for clicking pictures and remembering Gandhiji here and there for namesake.”

“However, keeping Gandhi’s views of Swachta in mind, we have taken up Swachh Telangana,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier on Friday called upon people across the country to take part in a cleanliness drive on October 1 beginning at 10 a.m. and said that Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts.

The Prime Minister himself also participated in the Swach Bharat campaign and met social media sensation Ankit Baiyanpuriya, who had started a 75-day hard challenge to imbibe the culture of fitness among the youth.