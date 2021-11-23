Steady dip in daily Covid cases; India logs 8,488 cases, lowest since March 2020

The daily COVID-19 cases in India are showing a steady decline for the last few days. In the last 24 hours, 8,488 new Coronavirus cases were reported, the lowest single-day spike in 538 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

Also in the same period, 249 people succumbed to the virus, pushing the overall nationwide death toll to 4,65,911.

The recovery of 12,510 patients has increased the cumulative tally to 3,39,34,547. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.31 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The active caseload stands at 1,18,443. Active cases presently constitute 0.34 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.

A decrease of 4,271 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The fatalities in the last 24 hours include 196 from Kerala and 17 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,65,911 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,40,739 from Maharashtra, 38,175 from Karnataka, 37,495 from Kerala, 36,375 from Tamil Nadu, 25,095 from Delhi, 22,909 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,383 from West Bengal.

Also in the same period, a total of 7,83,563 tests were conducted across the country, which increased the total to 63.25 crores.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.93 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 58 days now.

The daily positivity rate at 1.08 per cent has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 49 days and less than 3 per cent for 84 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 32,99,347 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 116.87 crores as of Monday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,20,77,324 sessions.