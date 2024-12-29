Stay vigilant against external and internal threats, Rajnath urges Army

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday urged the Indian Army to keep a close eye on the activities of the country’s external and internal enemies and take effective and timely action against them.

Addressing Army officers and troops at the Mhow Cantonment near Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the Defence Minister pointed out that India is not very lucky in terms of security scenario, as it faces regular challenges on its northern and western frontiers.

Mr Singh said that although it is ‘peacetime’, the enemies of the country, both internal and external, work overtime, which necessitates the Army remaining vigilant at all times.

“We aim to make Bharat a developed and self-reliant country by 2017 and to this end, the role of the Army is very crucial,” the Defence Minister asserted.

The Mhow Cantonment, situated about 25 km from Indore, is home to several premier military institutes, including the Army War College, the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, the Infantry School, the Infantry Museum, and the Army Marksmanship Unit.