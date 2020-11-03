The Statesman has launched the ‘Statesman Chambers’, an exclusive, dedicated hub to address the need for a neutral, efficient, and reliable dispute resolution centre in the country.

The Location: The Statesman Chambers, located in the centre of Delhi, has a top-notch infrastructure that houses most modern conference facilities, meeting rooms, and a lounge for arbitration, mediation, conferences, training, business meetings, and boardroom presentations.

It is situated on the first floor of Statesman House, Barakhamba Road in Connaught Place, possibly one of the prime addresses of India, near the Supreme Court of India, Delhi High Court, and local courts.

Barakhamba Road is a perfect amalgamation of an emerging India, post-Independence, to the most contemporary as it houses some of the city’s best restaurants, hotels, and offices of the global corporate houses.

The Statesman Chambers offers all forms of professional-luxurious comforts for arbitration, conferences, and business meetings.

In the words of Mr Ravindra Kumar (Managing Director & Editor, The Statesman):

“Since 1875, and in our role as purveyors of honest news and views, we have been serving the nation with our unbiased daily newspaper, The Statesman, published now from four centres in India. Today, we embark on a new venture. Alternate Dispute Resolution – principally arbitration and mediation – has become an important component of the justice delivery system, offering hope to litigants hamstrung by clogged court dockets. Such dispute resolution needs an ambient environment to be effective.”

Infrastructure: The Chambers is an independent property, making it stand-alone from the lot.

It houses five exclusive, independent, and private chambers for arbitration, mediation, conferences, and other professional events & meetings. These spaces make way to a VIP lounge that offers a relaxed environment for informal meetings as well.

It is equipped with leading-edge conferencing, communication and meeting amenities. The rooms’ seating capacity ranges between 10 and 30 people. The Boardroom facilities include advanced amenities for corporate and business meetings.

Amidst the COVID Pandemic

The centre has aided the need-of-the-hour by initiating hybrid meeting concepts amid the COVID pandemic. The initiative blends physical meetings with virtual technology. These offerings cater to the remote working trends and also respect government restrictions on meeting sizes. A dedicated event coordinator and technical support team have been facilitated there to ensure that meetings are hassle-free.

It is an ideal place for networking and uninterrupted corporate meetings and conferences inside high-tech dynamic meeting rooms. The centre has given utmost priority to the client’s levels of privacy, professionalism, security, and comfort.

Facilities and Services

The centre provides a dedicated event coordinator, AV equipment and technical support to ensure that meetings are hassle-free.

Statesman Chambers is passionate about serving clients and delegates with extraordinary facilities like parking, steno services, private elevator, tea/coffee/cookies along with working meals on-demand.

Our team will work with you to plan and develop your event from start to finish, creating a collaborative environment driven by our common goal: To create a successful meeting that will surpass your expectations.

The venue introduces a whole new world of customised facilities and personalised services. Excellent food and working meal services are available on demand. The elegant dining area enables small formal lunch and dinner events too.

High levels of precautions and practices have already been installed in the centre for seamless hygiene and cleanliness.

So, for all your needs as mentioned, the address is:

The Statesman Chambers,

Statesman House, First Floor, 148 Barakhamba Road, New Delhi – 110001.

Contact numbers: +91-9811132284

E-mail: [email protected]