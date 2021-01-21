Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the people of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on their Statehood Day.

He conveyed his greetings in three different tweets.

In a tweet for Meghalaya, PM Modi said, “On their Statehood Day, greetings to my sisters and brothers of Meghalaya. This state is known for its remarkable kindness and spirit of brotherhood. Youngsters from Meghalaya are creative and enterprising. May the state keep scaling new heights of progress in the times to come.

In a tweet for Tripura, PM Modi said, “Best wishes to the people of Tripura on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The culture and warm-hearted nature of the people of Tripura is admired across India. The state has achieved outstanding progress in various fields. May the same spirit continue.”

In a tweet for Manipur, PM Modi said, “Statehood Day greetings to the people of Manipur. India is proud of Manipur’s contribution to national development. Manipur is a powerhouse of innovation and sporting talent. I wish the state the very best in its journey towards progress.”