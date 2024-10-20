State-of-the-art sleeping pods for devotees at Maha Kumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government is taking significant steps to ensure a comfortable experience for devotees attending the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025. In addition to the expansive tent city being set up for visitors, the government is planning to introduce state-of-the-art sleeping pods for the first time.

The state Tourism Department has already prepared a detailed roadmap for this initiative. If everything proceeds as planned, devotees will have access to these innovative sleeping pods, offering a modern and convenient accommodation option during the grand religious gathering.

Following the success of the sleeping pod facilities at Prayagraj Junction Railway Station, devotees and tourists visiting the Kumbh area will soon be able to enjoy these modern amenities as well.

Aparajita Singh, Regional Tourism Officer of Prayagraj, shared on Sunday that a traditional tent city is being set up at the Parade Ground, while two luxury tent cities are being built on a public-private partnership (PPP) model in Arail and Jhunsi. The response from tourists and devotees has been positive, with 1,600 out of 2,000 tents already booked in Arail.

Plans for the second tent city in Jhunsi include the setup of 400 sleeping pods. The tender process is currently underway, and construction will be finalized once all safety standards are met.

These sleeping pods are capsule-shaped chambers equipped with modern amenities designed to meet the needs of travelers. Each air-conditioned pod will provide a comfortable sleeping space, charging ports, and access to drinking water.

Additional services like cloakrooms, reception booths, washrooms, and pantries will also be available. Both online and offline booking options are expected to be offered for the pods, ensuring convenience for all visitors.