State Neglect Pushes Jharkhand’s Homoeopathy College Toward Irrelevance

In the heart of Jharkhand’s Godda district, the state’s only government-run homoeopathic medical college is slowly crumbling—its future uncertain, its recognition hanging by a thread, and its students caught in a web of systemic neglect.

Despite consistent support from the Union Ministry of AYUSH, the Government Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital stands as a testament to what happens when state apathy meets institutional decay.

BJP state spokesperson Ajay Sah has sounded the alarm over the college’s deteriorating condition, calling it a glaring example of government indifference. He warned that the Central Council of Homoeopathy may soon withdraw the institution’s recognition, leaving the fate of hundreds of medical students in limbo.

At the root of the crisis is a fundamental administrative vacuum. The college, since its inception, has not had a permanent principal. Temporary appointees have come and gone, citing financial constraints and procedural bottlenecks, leaving the institution leaderless and adrift. Out of the 42 sanctioned teaching posts, only 8 to 10 have been occupied for over a decade—raising serious concerns about the quality of education and academic credibility.

The infrastructure tells a similarly bleak story. Hostel facilities are grossly inadequate. Female students have been housed in makeshift spaces like hospital halls, devoid of privacy or basic amenities. Interns, with no hostel at all, are forced to travel 40 kilometers daily from Godda town to the college—an exhausting and dangerous commute that has led to frequent road accidents.

Even the minimal stipend offered to interns—₹10,000 per month—is far below AYUSH Ministry guidelines and is often disbursed irregularly. Financial distress among students is now commonplace. Meanwhile, the institution’s laboratories are virtually defunct, either lacking equipment or stocked with non-functional devices, severely compromising the hands-on training essential to medical education.

The attached hospital fares no better. Departments remain shut due to an acute shortage of doctors. Basic diagnostic services like X-rays, blood tests, and even access to medicines are often unavailable. In the event of a power outage, there is no backup, plunging the campus into darkness and halting academic and hospital operations. Most shockingly, the entire college-hospital complex does not possess a single ambulance, stripping both patients and students of emergency medical access. There is also no infrastructure to admit and treat in-patients.

Despite these dire conditions, the state continues to enroll 60 students every year through the NEET examination. Yet, their academic and professional futures are under threat as the institution fails to meet even the minimum standards set by regulatory authorities. While funds running into crores have reportedly been sanctioned, little to no progress is visible on the ground—raising troubling questions about implementation, transparency, and intent.

Ajay Sah questioned the government’s priorities, remarking that while it dreams of establishing “RIMS-2,” it has failed to maintain its existing institutions. The Godda homoeopathic college, once envisioned as a hub for affordable medical education and rural healthcare delivery, now stands as a cautionary tale of what neglect, misgovernance, and bureaucratic indifference can do to a public institution.

If urgent corrective measures are not taken, Jharkhand may not only lose its only homoeopathy college, but also the trust of hundreds of aspiring doctors who believed in the promise of public medical education.