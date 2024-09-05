State Govt to implement majority of Clause 6 recommendations from Assam Accord

The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has announced its decision to implement the majority of recommendations from a committee report on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

The Assam Accord, signed in 1985, was a landmark agreement between the Centre and leaders of the Assam Movement, which sought to protect the state’s indigenous population from the perceived threat posed by undocumented immigrants.

Clause 6 of the Accord specifically calls for Constitutional, legislative, and administrative measures to safeguard the cultural, social, and linguistic identity of the Assamese people. However, the lack of a legal consensus on defining “Assamese people” delayed its implementation.

Advertisement

In 2019, a 14-member committee, headed by retired Justice Biplab Sarma, was tasked with addressing this challenge.

The committee submitted its report in 2020, and on Wednesday, Chief Minister Sarma stated that his government would adopt 57 of the 67 recommendations — about 85 per cent — which fall under the state’s jurisdiction. The remaining recommendations, falling under the purview of the Union government, will be taken up in due course.

“This is a historic milestone for Assam, one of the most significant steps since Independence to protect the rights of the people of the state,” Sarma said. He also noted that the state had already initiated additional measures beyond the committee’s suggestions to ensure the protection of the indigenous population.

To ensure widespread consultation and support, the government will engage with key regional stakeholders, including the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), the Bodoland Territorial Region, and autonomous councils in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

The Sixth Schedule, which governs these areas, provides autonomy and protection to tribal lands and communities. Similar consultations will also be held in the Bengali-dominated Barak Valley in southern Assam.

The decision comes amid rising communal tensions in the state, particularly after threats were made against Miya Muslims in Upper Assam following a recent incident in Nagaon district.

Miya Muslims, a community of Bengali-origin Muslims, have long faced accusations of being “illegal immigrants” in Assam’s politically sensitive Upper Assam region.

The implementation of Clause 6 is seen as a significant step toward addressing long-standing demands for the protection of Assam’s indigenous communities while balancing the state’s diverse population.