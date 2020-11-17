Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said that the state government would soon bring in a law against love jihad.

The development comes weeks after the Karnataka and Haryana governments said they were considering legislation on the same.

“A bill may be brought in in the next assembly session itself to tackle love jihad,” Mishra said. He added that there will be a provision of five years rigorous imprisonment in it.

“Cases will be registered under non-bailable sections…The collaborator will also be the culprit like the main accused” Mishra said.

“For voluntary conversion for marriage, it will be mandatory to apply to the collector a month in advance.”