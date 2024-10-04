State BJP talks to Centre on idol immersions in Ichamati

Due to the fatwa issued by fundamentalists in Bangladesh regarding Durga Puja and the immersion rituals, there is apprehension along the India-Bangladesh border this year concerning the Durga Puja joint immersions in Ichamati, an international festival.

After the fatwa by the fundamentalists in Bangladesh, the state BJP has discussed the matter extensively and informed the Union home ministry. The radical group Insaf Keemkari Chhatra-Janta warned against open celebrations of the festival and idol worship or immersion in Bangladesh. BJP MP and member of parliamentary standing committee for home affairs Jyotirmay Singh Mahato said that the minority communities in Bangladesh, not just Hindus, are facing attacks from fundamentalists.

“We are concerned about the way their livelihood and religious practices are being targeted. We are discussing the matter deeply within the state party and are keeping a close watch on the situation. Since it is happening inside Bangladesh, so we are maintaining a liaison with the central government. We pray to god that Durga Puja and immersion days pass peacefully,” said Mr Mahato.

Minorities and their religious places are under attack in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The central government is closely monitoring everything, added Mr Mahato.

Each year puja committees from India and Bangladesh immerse the idols in Ichamati peacefully at Taki in Hasnabad in North 24-Parganas. As the Durga Puja approaches, a meeting has already been held between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to ensure a smooth and peaceful celebration along the banks of Ichamati in Taki. The river, which serves as a natural border between India and Bangladesh, will once again see crowds from both sides gather for the annual idol immersion ritual on 13 October.

The meeting, attended by BSF assistant commandant Vinod Kumar of the 85 Battalion, local police officers, and key administrative officials from both India and Bangladesh, was focused on security measures and the coordination required for the event. From Bangladesh, seven representatives of the BGB participated in the discussions. During the meeting, both sides agreed to clearly demarcate the boundary along the river using boats and ropes to prevent any cross-border movements. Boats from each country will be allowed to navigate within their respective territories, but will not be permitted to cross into the other side’s waters. The authorities have designated the timeframe for the immersion ceremony to take place between 11 am and 5 pm on 13 October. For the first time, advanced security measures will be implemented, including drone surveillance, CCTV monitoring, and the use of binoculars by BSF personnel. This comes in light of the recent political developments in Bangladesh, which have raised concerns about the potential impact on the cross-border celebration.

Authorities have assured that security will be tightened to avoid any disruptions. Taki municipality chairman Somnath Mukhopadhyay described the meeting as ‘fruitful’, with both sides expressing their commitment to ensuring a peaceful and joyous festival. The event, which sees a unique gathering of Bengalis from both countries, holds deep emotional significance for the people on both sides of the Ichamati.