Start-ups looking to hire freshers, expanding beyond metro cities

A recent data has highlighted that start-ups are looking to hire freshers, with 0 to 3 years of experience, for 53% of all available jobs with them.

Sales position vacancies have rapidly increased over the past year, in terms of top job roles. It has witnessed an increase from 9% in April 2023 to 23% in April 2024, showed data analysed by foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), a Quess company.

It further said that the product-related job roles have also shown signs of improvement, transitioning from 8% in April 2023 to 9% in April 2024.

However the report said that the job roles that have shown a decline in demand include IT, Consulting, and Marketing.

In the mentioned period, the number of startups in India has also surged by 37% compared to last year. These startups have emerged as a major source of job creation, contributing to a 14% increase in total employment opportunities for young professionals.

Startups in the IT services sector noticed a steady increase in jobs, from 20% to 23% between April 2023 and April 2024.

In contrast, startups in the Internet, BFSI/Fintech, and Media & Entertainment industries witnessed a slight decline in hiring from April 2023 to April 2024.

Meanwhile, startups in the Education/E-learning/EdTech industries reported stable growth in April, suggesting a period of stability within the industry.

Metro regions of Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai lead the way as startup hubs, in terms of cities.

However, the report said that India’s startup ecosystem is rapidly expanding beyond these metros, with non-metro locations increasingly emerging as entrepreneurial hubs.

The data also revealed that a majority of the startups no longer offer remote work options, having transitioned back to working from office. This shift is highlighted by a decline in remote-work opportunities from 8% in April 2023 to 3% in April 2024.

Notably, the Production and Manufacturing sector witnessed a remarkable 31% year-on-year surge in hiring.

The other sector that has performed well is the home appliances industry in India, which saw a remarkable 27% year-on-year growth in hiring.

The Healthcare industry has shown a revival from the pandemic, witnessing a 10% year-on-year increase and a 6% monthly increase in hiring.

Companies across India are seeking to expand their workforce to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, given the massive talent available in smaller cities.

Jaipur leads the growth metrics with a whopping 24% yearly increase in hiring, followed by Kolkata seeing a 23% increase in hiring. Other cities that have showcased an optimistic trajectory include Delhi-NCR (12%), Coimbatore (12%), and Bangalore (12%).