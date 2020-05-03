Standalone liquor shops in Uttar Pradesh which comes under the orange and green zones will be allowed to operate from Monday, the state government said.

As per the reports, the liquor shops will be allowed to open from 10 am to 7 pm and ensure strict social distancing norms.

Excise Commissioner Sanjay Bhoosreddy said that liquor shops in hotspots and containment areas would remain closed as well as no shops will open in districts in the red zone. Lockdown rules will remain enforced in these areas.

“Circles at the specified distance will be made on roads outside the shops and only five customers at a time will be allowed to make purchases,” he said.

An advisory issued by Chief Secretary R K Tiwari for the third phase of the lookdown which begins on Monday.

According to the advisory, the red zone districts will remain completely sealed and no traffic movement allowed in these areas, except for designated persons performing essential services.

Industrial units will, however, be allowed to operate while observing safety protocols.

In the orange zones, cab services will be allowed to operate but with only two passengers, apart from the driver.

Meanwhile, the state government has asked everyone to download the Aarogya app, particularly those living in hotspot areas.

The state government has further said that people above the age of 65, children below 10, pregnant women, and those suffering from chronic diseases, should not move out of their houses.

(With inputs from IANS)