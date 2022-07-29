Stamp duty on multi-storey houses in Rajasthan cut by 2%

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for exemption to be given on lease deeds of residential units/flats of multi-storey buildings constructed by government bodies in urban areas from 6 percent to 4 percent.

With this move, citizens will have to pay just 4 percent stamp duty, instead of 6 percent on the lease deed of residential units/flats up to Rs 50 lakh in multi-storey buildings constructed by housing boards, state undertakings and urban bodies, quoting CM an official order said here today.

Along with this, a provision has been made to reduce the stamp duty from 6 percent to 5 percent and registration fee from 1 percent to 0.5 percent on lease deeds issued for the plots allotted/sold by urban bodies for senior citizens.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the current financial year budget 2022-23, the CM had announced this exemption on the stamp duty units. After the approval of this proposal by Gehlot, the above concessions will be available on the lease deeds issued in the cases of multi-storey buildings constructed by government bodies and also on the lease deeds issued in favour of senior citizens.