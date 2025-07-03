Stalin walks the extra mile, reaches out to residents as part of DMK’s campaign

It was a pleasant surprise for residents of Alwarpet area in Tamil Nadu as they had an unexpected visitor on a door-to-door campaign of the ruling DMK on Thursday morning. It was Chief Minister M K Stalin, handing over pamphlets and explaining the people about the significance of the DMK’s “Oraniyil Tamil Nadu” (rallying TN under One Banner) mass contact programme.

Attired in his trademark black pants and white half sleek, Stalin visited many households in that area, in the heart of Chennai and close to his official residence on Chittaranjan Road. No wonder, he received a warm and enthusiastic reception.

“The 45-day-long massive programme, involving the party rank and file is being carried out to preserve and protect the land, language and self-respect of Tamil Nadu, we have to stand united overcoming caste, region and political ideology,” he told the people.

Stalin, also DMK president, had launched the campaign on Tuesday with the aim of enrolling two crore members.

Distributing forms with a few questions which the recipients have to fill up, Stalin, accompanied by senior party colleagues, observed how the people view the importance of the DMK’s campaign.

“Do you think that the land, language and self-respect of Tamil Nadu should be protected even in a critical situation?” he asked and the response was positive. At another house, he asked whether the welfare programmes like the monthly Rs 1,000 for women head of households and those for farmers, fishers and weavers should continue. This too elicited a positive response and can’t be otherwise.

In his interaction, he posed questions about the denial of funds from the Union Government for school education, discriminatory financial allocation, adverse impact of NEET exam for admission to MBBS.

Finally, he asked them whether the state should be ruled by a stable government under his Chief Ministership without surrendering to the diktat of Delhi and it elicited a chorus: “Yes”. Stalin also shared this on his ‘X’ handle, expressing confidence that the campaign would be a great success.