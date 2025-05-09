Stalin to lead rally in solidarity with armed forces

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will lead a rally on the Marina sea front in Chennai on Saturday in solidarity with the armed forces for conducting Operation Sindoor.

“It is time to display our open support for the defence forces engaged in a heroic war to protect all of us. By nurturing and patronising terrorism, Pakistan has not only gone wayward but is engaged in transgressions in India.

“A massive procession under my leadership, with the participation of Ex-Servicemen, ministers, officials, the general public and students will be held tomorrow from the DGP office to the War Memorial,” Stalin wrote on ‘X’, urging everyone to take part and express our unity and solidarity as well as determination.

With all parties cutting across the political spectrum expressing support for the armed forces, the DMK can’t be any different. Beginning from the DGP office situated on the Marina seafront, the procession will traverse through the Napier’s Bridge and reach the War Memorial near Island Grounds ahead of the state secretariat, Fort St George.

Later in the Day, at an official event in Trichy, Stalin was effusive in his praise of the defence forces and asked everyone to stand up and salute the soldiers for their supreme sacrifices and undaunted courage. Before commencing his address, he recalled the Pahalgam terror attack and the loss of lives in the Pakistani attack on civilian targets.

“In giving a fitting response to the Pakistan army following the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, our soldiers. Disregarding their lives are fighting at the borders. Let us salute the martyred soldiers for their valour and the innocent civilians who lost their lives,” he said. “Let Pakistan’s terrorism be defeated and victory be for India,” the Chief Minister further added in an ‘X’ post.