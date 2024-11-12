Stalin terms EPS criticism as malicious

Continuing the war of words with opposition AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) for questioning the naming spree of his government after the late DMK patriarch Karunanidhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday termed the criticism as malicious and borne out of vengefulness.

“Living in self-denial, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami is speaking like a few leaders of political parties throwing to the wind decorum and decency. The very thought of having to discuss with him in the legislature with a legacy of democracy greatly pains me. But, I am used to moving on as it is prudent instead of responding to such attacks with rancor and malice,” the CM said in a letter to the party cadre on his return from a two-day field visit of Virudhunagar district.

“Unable to digest the successful implementation of welfare programmes and development projects, those in the opposition camp are spreading canards out of animosity. And, EPS could not stomach the schemes named after Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) greatly benefitting the people,” read the epistle listing out the various other measures christened after other great leaders, including Dravidian icon ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy, architect of the Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar, father of Tamil modernity Ayothee Dass Pandit and Saint-poet Vallalar, epitome of compassion who preached equality.

Justifying the DMK government naming several projects after Karunanidhi, the CM said “Kalaignar, the architect of modern Tamil Nadu, who lived up to 95 years, had dedicated 80 years of his life for the development of the state. It was to recognise his services as a great leader who was Chief Minister for five times, that a multi-super-speciality government hospital in Chennai, an ultra-modern library in Madurai and the modern bull taming sport complex near Madurai were named after him.” Further, he drew attention to the ‘Amma Canteens’, launched by the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to provide food at highly subsidised rates, are being continued.