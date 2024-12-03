Stalin seeks Rs 2,000 cr for cyclone relief; Modi assures all assistance

A day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking Rs 2,000 crore financial assistance to carry out relief and restoration work in the cyclone battered state, the latter on Tuesday inquired about the extent of the havoc caused by Fenjal and assured all assistance.

Cyclone Fenjal has devastated Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Tiruvannamalai districts where normalcy is yet to be restored fully. Due to the continuous torrential downpour, most parts of these districts were under a blanket of water. Mayilam near Villupuram received an unprecedented 61 cm rainfall on a single day on Saturday.

On Monday, Stalin had visited Villupuram district to have a firsthand account of the damages, He also interacted with the affected people, including farmers.

The Prime Minister, who spoke to Stalin over phone in the morning, inquired about the aftermath of the cyclone and the flood situation. The Chief Minister explained about the extensive damage to standing crops on vast stretches, property, public infrastructure and loss of livelihood and among other things. He also informed that over 1.5 crore people have been affected.

According to official sources, Modi assured all support to the state in the relief and restoration efforts being carried out.

Earlier, yesterday Stalin had written to Modi, listing the havoc wrought by the cyclone and unprecedented floods and seeking immediate release of Rs 2000 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund.

The Chief Minister, after a high-level meeting today, announced a slew of financial relief for the affected people in the above said districts. The relief measures include, Rs 2000 for all family card (ration card) holders in Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts, Rs 5 lakh each for the family of those who had died in the floods, priority for those whose houses have been completely damaged under the housing scheme, Rs 10000 for houses partially damaged, Rs 17000 per hectare for damaged crops and Rs 22500 per hectare for long term cash crops and trees, Rs 37500 for death of cows and oxen and Rs 4500 for loss of sheep.

A special camp would be held in all rain-hit districts for loss of certificates and to distribute study material. For the seven lives lost in the landslide in Tiruvannamalai, the Chief Minister announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh each.

Meanwhile, some irate residents of flood-hit Iruvelpattu village near Villupuram, who were on a road blockade to protest official apathy, hurled mud on Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmdy. The incident occurred when the Minister, accompanied by officials, including the District Collector, had gone there to pacify the public. The residents on a blockade on the National Highway between Chennai and Trichy for more than two hours demanded that the Minister should come and hear their grievances. They refused to heed the police and the Ulundurpet MLA, AJ Mani Kannan, to give up the protest.

According to reports, some unidentified persons threw dirt on the minister when he was interacting with the public reportedly triggered by some BJP workers assembled there. Ponmudy, a minister hailing from Villupuram, escorted by the police, left the place immediately.

While many parties have condemned the incident, BJP state president K Annamalai described it as an expression of public frustration. In an ‘X’ post, he said “Today, the public’s frustration reached a boiling point as a corrupt DMK Minister, Thiru Ponmudi, visited a flood affected area and was met with a barrage of mud. This is a gentle reminder for DMK about what is on the offing.”