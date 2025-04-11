Former AIADMK minister set to replace Annamalai as TN BJP president

Former AIADMK minister Nainar Nagendran, currently BJP legislator from Tirunelveli, is all set to be unanimously elected president of the saffron party’s state unit, replacing ambitious incumbent K Annamalai.

A seasoned politician, 64-year-old Nainar, as he is called by friends and supporters, was the lone candidate to file nomination for the post of president.

Earlier in the day, he had a meeting with visiting Union Home Minister and party’s strongman Amit Shah. Shah also had a discussion with RSS ideologue and ‘Thuglak’ editor S Gurumurthy at the latter’s residence in Mylapore in the city.

After that, his nomination was proposed by outgoing president Annamalai, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, and senior leader H Raja. Others, who have seconded him included Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP Mahila Morcha national president. With the BJP leadership granting him exemption from the mandatory 10-year continuous membership of the party, Nainar, who joined in 2017, had pipped others and became the preferred choice.

“I have filed the papers as per the advice of the party leadership,” he told the media after submitting his nomination, accompanied by Annamalai and others.

Earlier, on his arrival at the party headquarters, Kamalalayam, he prostrated at the entrance before stepping inside. The result of the election, being held along with other positions will be announced tomorrow and a grand celebration has been organised for this on the city outskirts.

According to analysts, the choice of Nainar, hailing from the Thevar community, was made in the expectation of making strong inroads into the community and its subsects in southern districts. However, it remains to be seen whether the gamble pays off and helps the saffron party to gain a foothold in the state.