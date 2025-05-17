Stalin reaffirms Tamil Nadu’s opposition to NEP: “Dravidian state, not a saffron one”

Reiterating Tamil Nadu’s firm opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP) introduced by the BJP-led Union Government, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday declared that Tamil Nadu is a Dravidian state, not a saffron one, and will never implement the NEP, which he said aims to saffronise and dismantle the country’s education system.

“While the Dravidian model promotes inclusive education for all, the saffron model dictates who can access education. This is fundamentally against the principles of social justice. That is why we continue to oppose the NEP and demand that education be restored to the State List in the Constitution,” Stalin said, speaking at the launch of the book “Madayanaai Ennum NEP 2020” (A Rogue Elephant – NEP 2020), authored by Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

“Unless education is moved from the Concurrent List back to the State List, it will become increasingly inaccessible to marginalized and backward communities. The NEP is a saffron agenda that threatens to erode Tamil Nadu’s achievements in education and youth empowerment,” Stalin added. “Tamil Nadu is a Dravidian state. We will not implement the NEP or its three-language formula, which is a veiled attempt to impose Hindi.”

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent comment that the NEP would promote Sanskrit, Stalin said this confirmed long-standing concerns. “Sanskrit is being used as a mask for Hindi imposition. We will never allow that,” he stated.

On the issue of Rs. 2,192 crore in pending funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), allegedly withheld by the Union Government due to non-implementation of the NEP, Stalin affirmed that the state will pursue legal action to secure its rightful dues.

The first copy of the book was presented to Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. The event was attended by former Supreme Court judge Gopala Gowda, former Chandrayaan Project Director Mayilsamy Annadurai, and other dignitaries.