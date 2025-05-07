Stalin leads TN in rallying support for Operation Sindoor

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday led the state in rallying behind the country’s armed forces following the successful pre-dawn launch of ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

While Ravi said this was just the beginning and posted a fluttering national tricolour on the Raj Bhavan’s ‘X’ handle, Stalin, also president of the ruling DMK, asserted that the state stood resolutely behind the armed forces.

Taking to ‘X’, the Chief Minister wrote, “Tamil Nadu stands with the Indian Army against terrorism. With our Army, for our nation, Tamil Nadu stands resolute.”

At times of war, the DMK has been in the forefront of supporting the defence forces and Tamil Nadu under the Karunanidhi government in 1971 – Bangladesh Liberation war, 1999 Kargil war had given the highest donation for the country.

Versatile actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party president Kamal Hassan applauded operation sindoor as a decisive strategic military action of a strong nation and made it clear that the country could not be divided by cowardly acts of terror.

“A proud India stands united with its armed forces. This is the resolute response of a strong nation that will not be divided by cowardly acts of terror. I applaud the decisive and strategic military action taken by the Government of India. Jai Hind,” he wrote on his ‘X’ handle.

“A royal salute to the armed forces acting in defence of the nation,” was how actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay reacted to the launch of the military operation. Superstar Rajinikant also took to ‘X’, to compliment Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the offensive. “The fighter’s fight begins…No stopping until the mission is accomplished! The entire nation is with you.”

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) commended the armed forces for the precise execution of operation sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

“It is a proud moment. With a crystal-clear plan that our war is against terrorists and not on civilians, the valour of our armed forces in successfully completing OperationSindoor deserves utmost appreciation,” he said in a post on ‘X’ adding that this has delivered justice and the decisive action underscored the nation’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism.

The state BJP, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and TTV Dhinakaran of Amma Makkal Katchi have also welcomed the pre-dawn offensive.