Stage collapses during Modi’s roadshow in Jabalpur; 4 injured

At least four persons, including a policeman, sustained injuries after a stage collapsed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Sunday evening. All the injured were rushed to the Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur.

According to the police, the incident occured soon after Modi’s vehicle passed in front of the stage and several people climbed on it to catch a glimpse of the prime minister.

“After PM Modi’s rally passed, a stage built near a showroom collapsed due to overcrowding. In this one police personnel and three other people have got injured. All of them have been sent to the Victoria Hospital, Jabalpur, for treatment,” said Jabalpur police officer Dilip Srivastava.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Rakesh Singh visited the injured in Victoria Hospital and prayed for their speedy recovery.

“On PM Modi’s direction, I met with the people who were admitted to the hospital after getting injured in the stage collapse incident. All are fine and proper treatment is being given to the injured. I pray to God that all of them get well soon,” said Singh after visiting the injured.

Earlier, thousands of enthusiastic people greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jabalpur as he officially launched his Lok Sabha campaign in the state by holding the mega road show.

The PM held the road show through a distance of about 1.5 km, beginning from Bhagat Singh Chowk near Katangi up to Aadi Shankaracharya Chowk in the city.

Clad in a saffron kurta and black waistcoat with a lotus symbol pinned on it, Modi greeted the people from an open jeep that was also painted saffron and decorated with flowers.

The PM waved the BJP symbol of lotus held in his hand towards his supporters, who in returned showered flower petals on him.

MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and BJP’s Jabalpur candidate Ashish Dubey accompanied the PM during the road show.