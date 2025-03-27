SSB DG felicitates force’s sportspersons for achievements in various championships

Sashastra Seema Bal Director General AM Prasad on Thursday felicitated the sportspersons of the force for their achievements in various championships, including the 38th National Games, the 73rd B. N. Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship-2025, the All India Police Combat Shooting Competition and the All India Police Equestrian Championship 2025.

The events showcased the resilience and sporting spirit of the SSB personnel, reaffirming their commitment to excellence beyond the call of duty.

In the recently-concluded Sepaktakraw World Cup (20th-25th March 2025) in Patna, Bihar, the team secured a total of seven medals across Men’s and Women’s categories.

SSB players played a crucial role in this success, contributing significantly with their stellar performances, as the team bagged one gold, one silver and five bronze medals, with exceptional performances from athletes like Head Constables (HC) Y Akash Singh, W Henary Singh, E Leirentonbi Devi, and several others.