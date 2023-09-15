Srinagar police arrests mediaperson Majid Hyderi on charges of “extortion & intimidation”

Srinagar police on Friday arrested a Kashmir based mediaperson Majid Hyderi on the charges of extortion and intimidation.

Announcing Majid’s arrest, Srinagar police wrote on X: “FIR No 88/2023 U/S 120-B, 177,386,500 of IPC registered in Sadder PS on basis of order issued by Hon’ble court of JMIC Srinagar. One Majid Hyderi S/o Jahangir Hyderi R/o Peerbagh arrested for criminal conspiracy, intimidation, extortion, giving false information, defamation etc.”

Meanwhile condemning his arrest, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X; “Majid Hyderi’s arrest late last night has exposed the nexus between conmen & certain intelligence agencies. He was dragged from his home like a wanted terrorist without following any legalities. His mother & sister pleaded to see a warrant but this too was denied. This is how journalists who expose scams are accused of intimidation & defamation.”

