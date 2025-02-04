‘Spread Awareness – Defeat Cancer – Win Life’: MP CM on World Cancer Day

On the occasion of ‘World Cancer Day’ on 4 February, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that cancer can be defeated with the right information, timely examination, and treatment.

Dr Yadav, in his message, said that good health is the foundation of a happy life.

He gave the message of ‘Spread Awareness – Defeat Cancer – Win Life’ and appealed to the people of the state to be aware of cancer and also make society aware about it.

The CM called on all people to participate in the achievement of the resolution of a healthy India.