Spiritual leader Morari Bapu appealed citizens to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for lighting diyas, candles, torches, flashlights on Sunday at 9 pm in support of the fight against the coronavirus menace.

Recalling PM Modi’s call for lighting lamps Morari Bapu said, “PM Modi has appealed citizens to shut lights and blow candles or diyas, whatever feasible in order to express support in the fight against the deadly virus.”

“I hope all the citizens will come forward in the call and make it a successful one,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the citizens of the nation to switch off lights in their houses and light candles or diyas on April 5 at 9 pm for nine minutes to dispel the darkness and gloom brought by the outbreak of the deadly novel Coronavirus.

In his 11-minute message to the people, the PM termed it as an attempt to show coronavirus, the strength of Indian unity and ‘light’.

“We must all go through this darkness together. Those who are most affected by this are the poor and marginalised. To overcome this darkness, we must all unite to spread the light. Make this darkness of Coronavirus meet the light we all spread,” the Prime Minister had said.