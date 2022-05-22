Spiritual centers can become centers of inspiration for startups: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that spiritual centers can become centers of inspiration for startups and Make in India initiatives in the country.

He was speaking at the 80th birthday celebration of Sri Ganapaty Sachchidananda Swamy,

While addressing, he said that the saints of the country have always inspired people to rise above self and work for all.

“Today the identity of India is represented by its Yoga, and also youth. Today the world is looking at our startups as future. ‘Make in India’ is turning out to be a ray of hope for global growth. I would like our spiritual centers to inspire the startups,” he said.

He further said, “Today we are celebrating the 80th birthday of Swamy ji at a time when the country is celebrating 75 years of its independence. Our saints have always inspired us to rise above self and work for all.”

The PM added the country is making “collective efforts” with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’ for the development.

“The age of 80 is very crucial. This milestone is also considered in our cultural tradition as ‘Sahastra Chandra Darshan’,” he said.

With just one month to go for the International Yoga Day that will be celebrated on June 21, the Modi said, “Today, India’s identity is represented by Yoga as well as youth.”

Lauding the life of the spiritual Guru, the Prime Minister added, “The life of Shri Ganapati Satchidananda Swamy is full of contributions for the society as seen in a number of ashrams, a big institution, different projects.

(With inputs from ANI)