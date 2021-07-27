In a special vaccine drive, the Andhra Pradesh government inoculated as many as 11.78 lakh people, said a health official on Tuesday.

AP health department carried out the special drive all through the 13 districts of the southern state on Monday until 11 p.m.

Five districts vaccinated more than 1 lakh people, out of which East Godavari topped with 1.92 lakh inoculations.

East Godavari is followed by Chittoor (1.18 lakh), Anantapur (1.1 lakh), West Godavari (1.08 lakh), and Visakhapatnam (1.07 lakh).

All the other districts could manage only sub 1 lakh vaccinations.

Guntur vaccinated 97,083 people, followed by Nellore (96,508), Krishna (94,162), Prakasam (87,226) and Kurnool (62,074).

Kadapa district vaccinated only 41,894 people while Vizianagaram inoculated the least at 9,883.

On Monday, Andhra Pradesh logged 1,627 new Covid cases, taking the state’s overall tally beyond 19.5 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 21,748.

The Grassroots governance system of village and ward volunteers is playing a key role in identifying unvaccinated people and inoculating them.

The volunteer system has also undertaken multiple fever surveys across the state. Each volunteer is tasked with taking government services and schemes to 50 households.