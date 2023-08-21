Data gathering of North-East, Ladakhi, Darjeeling, & Gorkhas in Delhi and NCR; Manipuri tribals raise banner of protest

Representatives of tribal groups of Manipur have expressed their annoyance over the move of Special Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER)to monitor and Collect Data of Northeastern, Ladakhi, Darjeeling, and Gorkha People in Delhi and National Capital Region(NCR).

It is believed that the Special Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER) of Delhi Police has recently issued an order to monitor, conduct head counting, and collect data of individuals from the northeastern, Ladakhi, Darjeeling, and Gorkha communities who have settled in Delhi. This directive has raised significant concerns and objections from various quarters.

The Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee (DMCC), representing the apex body of the Meitei community in Delhi, strongly objects to this order issued by SPUNER.

Speaking to The Statesman, Hijam Rajen, Advisor of DMCC, said that this directive was a violation of human rights and a breach of fundamental rights mentioned in the Indian Constitution.

The DMCC questions the rationale behind specifically targeting the Northeastern, Ladakhi, Darjeeling, and Gorkha communities.

Rajen further highlights that these communities have never demonstrated any tendencies in their respective northeastern states that require such special attention. The need for this directive in Delhi remains questionable, raising suspicions of potential bias”.

Rajen, as a community leader representing the Meitei community in Delhi, expresses the unwavering resolve of the people of the Northeast against such unjust treatment.

Rajen says, “The directive is viewed as a defamation and racial act against the northeastern, Ladakhi, and Gorkha people, perpetuating harmful stereotypes and fostering an environment of discrimination. Therefore, we request that there should be a reconsideration and immediate withdrawal of the SPUNER order, citing that it not only undermines the constitutional rights of the affected individuals but also perpetuates unwarranted bias and discrimination against these communities”.

Therefore DMCC urges the concerned authorities to uphold the principles of equality, justice, and respect for all citizens, regardless of their regional or ethnic background.

” We are committed to fostering a harmonious and inclusive society. And Delhi has been our home for the past many years. We are contributing positively to building a constructive society.