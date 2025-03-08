Special darshan for women at Kashi’s Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi today

The famed Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi rolled out a special initiative on Saturday to honour women with special arrangements for female devotees on International Women’s Day.

From Saturday morning itself, women were allowed VIP Darshan via a dedicated entrance through gate Number 4, designed specifically for them.

This initiative, that will be a day-long privilege will allow women to have a hassle-free darshan of Lord Shiva and perform the sacred ‘Jalabhishek’, all while avoiding the usual rush of the temple crowd.

Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, the Chief Executive Officer of Kashi Vishwanath Temple said, “This initiative was born out of a proposal from a media group suggesting that special provisions be made for women on International Women’s Day.

“We immediately accepted the proposal and decided to dedicate Gate Number 4, which is usually reserved for Kashi residents, as a special entry point for women.

“This provision is available in both the morning and evening shifts, allowing women to visit the temple comfortably. Additionally, the proposal also included the provision of health checkup services, which will be available for women on this day.”

The move was appreciated by the women of the city, who expressed their gratitude to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this thoughtful gesture.

Speaking to IANS, local resident Kanti Chaudhary said, “This is such a wonderful initiative. Usually, living in Varanasi, we often miss the opportunity to visit Baba Bholenath due to the overwhelming crowd. But with this special arrangement, we now have the chance to worship peacefully. We are truly thankful to Modi ji for making this possible for us.”

International Women’s Day, celebrated globally on March 8, is an occasion to honour the cultural, political, and socio-economic achievements of women and girls. It also calls for a renewed commitment to accelerating gender equality.

The theme for IWD 2025, ‘Accelerate Action,’ emphasises the urgent need for swift, decisive action to advance gender parity worldwide.