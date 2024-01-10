‘Speaker’s decision illegal’: Uddhav Thackeray faction says will move SC

The Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction on Wednesday said they will move the Supreme Court against Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s decision in which he recognised Eknath Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena.

Terming Speaker Narwekar’s judgment in the Sena versus Sena case illegal, LoP in Maharashtra Legislative Council and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said, “The decision is wrong. Why did they take so much time, if they had to give this ruling? This was a time pass right from the beginning. We will challenge this ruling in the Supreme Court.”

Another leader from the Thackeray faction, Priyanka Chaturvedi suggested the decision was taken as per the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah

“I am not surprised at all. We had heard ‘wahi hota hai jo manzoor-e-khuda hota hai’ and after 2014 a new tradition has begun, ‘wahi hota hai Jo manzoor-e-Narendra Modi aur Amit Shah hota hai’,” Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

“That is what we see happening in Maharashtra. This is an unfortunate compromise of ethics. Something that was termed ‘illegal’ and ‘unconstitutional’ by the Supreme Court is being turned into ‘legal’. This is unfortunate,” she added.

Earlier today, the Maharashtra speaker announced the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction is the real Shiv Sena.

In his verdict, Speaker Narwekar said that Uddhav Thackeray had no power to remove Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena’s legislative party leader.

“Shinde faction was the real Shiv Sena political party when rival factions emerged on 21st June 2022,” the Speaker said while reading out his verdict.

The Maharashtra Speaker also rejected the disqualification pleas filed by Udhav Thackeray faction against 14 Shinde camp MLAs for violating the whip issued by Thackeray camp for confidence motion on July 4.

“The whip claimed to have been served by Prabhu never reached the Shinde faction members and UBT faction failed to prove so. Thus the petition demanding to disqualify Shinde faction members is rejected,” he said.