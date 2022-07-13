Speaker calls all-party meet on 16 July ahead of Parliament Session

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called an all-party meeting on 16 July ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament to discuss the issues expected to come up in the House.

”The speaker has convened an all-party meet at 4.00 p.m. on 16 July,” an official at the Lok Sabha Secretariat confirmed.

The four-week Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on 18 July. The government has also convened an all-party meeting on Sunday ahead of the session.

Sources said the speaker is keen to ensure that the House is able to transact the maximum amount of business during the session.

The election of the President and the Vice-President will also be held during the course of the Monsoon Session. The presidential election will take place on the opening day of the session (18 July) while that for the Vice-President on 6 August. The session will go on till 12 August.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted while posting the images of the meeting of the two leaders.