Spain’s President Tests Covid-19 Positive, To Miss G20 Summit

Pedro Sánchez, the president of Spain, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not attend the G20 Summit taking place in India. Sánchez said on X (formerly Twitter) that he would not be able to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi because he had tested positive for COVID this afternoon. “I’m all right,” he wrote.

The First Vice President Nadia Calvino, the Minister of Economic Affairs, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation will represent Spain at the G20 Summit, he continued. Sánchez is the third head of state to cancel his attendance at the G20 Summit. The other two leaders who won’t be traveling to Delhi are Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The recently inaugurated Bharat Mandapam in the nation’s capital has been transformed into the venue for the G20 Summit. The G20 Summit is being held for the first time when India is hosting the presidency. Numerous world leaders and delegates will attend the event.

The summit has undergone extensive planning and preparation with the goal of presenting both India’s soft power and its contemporary face. The G20 was established in 1999 with the goal of preserving global financial stability by including middle-income nations.

On December 1 of last year, India took over as G20 president, and 60 cities around the nation hosted 200 G20 meetings. The culmination of all G20 processes and talks with ministers, senior officials, and civil society will take place during the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi.

At the conclusion of the G20 Summit, a statement from the G20 Leaders outlining their support for the goals discussed and decided at the corresponding ministerial and working group meetings will be adopted. Brazil will assume the next G20 leadership in 2024, followed by South Africa in 2025.

Meanwhile, Other world leaders including Rishi Sunak Prime Minister of Britain; Giorgia Meloni, , PM of Italy; Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius; European Council President Charles Michel ; Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission; Mathias Cormann, Secretary General of OECD; Minister of Economy, Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez of Mexico; have arrived in the country for the G20 Summit in Delhi.