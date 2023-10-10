SP renews ‘Bharat Ratna’ demand on 1st death anniversary of Mulayam Singh

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday paid tributes to its founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on his first death anniversary and reiterated its demand of conferring him with the country’s highest civilian award — the ‘Bharat Ratna’.

Party president Akhilesh Yadav, his wife and Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav, uncle Shivpal Yadav, party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav and other family members gathered at the departed leader’s native Saifai village in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh.

Thousands of people also descended on the samadhi site at Saifai to remember their leader.

Advertisement

“Those who reside in the hearts of people, do not go anywhere. Saluting your principles and efforts to make them real and meaningful,” Akhilesh said after paying tributes to his father.

A signature campaign was launched by the party demanding Bharat Ratna for the patriarch, fondly called Netaji.

Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha state president Imran Idrish said this campaign will continue till Netaji’s birthday on November 22, 2023.