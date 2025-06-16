SP opposes proposed power tariff hike in UP

Opposing the move by UPPCL to hike power tariff by around 30% in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that throughout its tenure, the BJP government did not do any work to increase power generation.

“ No new power plant set up in the state, and even a unit did not increase in electricity generation, but now this government is going to increase the electricity bill of villages and cities, which is an anti-people act,” he said.

Mr. Yadav said that if electricity is not cheap, then industries will not be set up and there will be no business. The power plants that are being produced in Uttar Pradesh today were set up in the SP government. Recently, the power plants that were inaugurated were laid in the Samajwadi government, too, he claimed.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, SP President said that the BJP government is spreading hatred in the society.

While inflation and unemployment is increasing, the BJP wants to control institutions working independently, he alleged.

“ In the 2027 assembly elections, the BJP will be removed from power,” he announced.

Specially mentioning the gold price, Akhilesh Yadav said the gold has crossed Rs one lakh per 10 grams. “How will a poor person marry his daughter. In this inflation, it is not in a position to give anything to the poor daughter in marriage. Is this BJP’s developed India? Is this everyone’s support and everyone’s development?,” he questioned.

Mr. Akhilesh Yadav said that the entire UP government lied about the figure of death of devotees in the accident in Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

“They did it just so they do not have to pay compensation to the families of the deceased, and just stuck to 37 deaths. Now that a prestigious news institution has revealed the entire figure and truth, the government is not worth showing anywhere,” he said.