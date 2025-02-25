SP named every govt-funded project after ‘Samajwadi’ while in power: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that during the Samajwadi Party regime, only people assoicated with the ruling party received financial help for medical treatment, every work was given a ‘Samajwadi’ name.

He alleged that the CM’s Discretionary Fund was misused in the same way during the previous Samajwadi Party rule.

Advertisement

Addressing a query during Question Hour in the state Legislative Council, the chief minister spoke about the state’s current healthcare facilities comparing them with that of his predecessor. He said, “Getting medical treatment is no longer difficult for the poor. Under the PM Ayushman Bharat and Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, 10 crore people in the state are receiving free health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh.”

Advertisement

He said government employees are benefiting from free medical services through the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Cashless Health Scheme. Financial assistance from the CM’s Discretionary Fund has been provided to every needy person without any discrimination in the past eight years of the BJP rule. In fact, healthcare benefits are being provided to all citizens without any discrimination.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, he stated that unlike the previous SP government, his administration was working to ensure that no one is deprived of medical aid. The government is covering additional medical expenses when needed, as every human loss not only affects one family but also society and the state.

CM Yogi highlighted the rapid expansion of medical facilities, stating that until 2017, there were only 17 government medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Now, efforts are underway to establish a medical college in every district. These colleges are being staffed with qualified professors, and District Magistrates have been directed to appoint skilled doctors at district hospitals, CHCs, and PHCs. Steps are also being taken to develop super-specialty blocks and strengthen faculty in medical colleges.

“The government has launched the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Mela, which is held every Sunday at PHC-level facilities, providing health services under both central and state schemes. Free dialysis services are now available in every district, ensuring accessible treatment for patients across the state,” he added.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to improving healthcare services across the state, the CM mentioned that every district now has a blood bank to ensure easy access to testing facilities for all residents. Alongside the expansion of medical colleges, continuous efforts are being made to enhance paramedical and nursing education.