SP leader’s statement on terror attack is shameful, reflects Pakistan’s narrative: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday condemned recent remarks by Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders on the Pahalgam terrorist attack, calling them “shameful” and akin to Pakistani rhetoric.

He criticised SP leaders for dismissing the killing of Shubham Dwivedi and for divisive statements like labelling it a “Hindu killing Hindu” incident. The CM also accused the SP and Congress of using caste-based politics and appeasement, warning that such tactics jeopardise national security.

Addressing a public meeting in Deoria during the inauguration of 341 out of 501 development projects worth Rs 676 crore and laying of foundation stone for 160 others, CM Yogi Adityanath reflected on the region’s grim state before 2017, marked by lawlessness, disease, and neglect. He highlighted how peaceful festival celebrations were impossible, youth had to migrate for work, and farmers faced extreme distress. Marginalised communities like Musahar and Vantangiya endured starvation, while those in power remained indifferent and isolated.

On the occasion, he also distributed benefits under various government schemes. These included loan cheques under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana, Rs 7.87 crore to members of self-help groups, keys to homes under the CM Rural Housing Scheme, tractors, and land lease papers to 37 beneficiaries under the Patta Yojana. He also handed out cheques for Divyang and destitute pensions. Academic achievers Preeti Kushwaha (district topper in high school) and Shweta Prasad (intermediate topper) were honoured with certificates and medals.

Highlighting the progress made under his government, CM Yogi pointed out that before 2017, thousands of children in Deoria died of encephalitis every year. “Today, that reality has changed. Deoria, like the rest of Uttar Pradesh, is progressing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

He also announced the inauguration of a four-storey government degree college in Deoria—the first of its kind in the region—offering simultaneous arts, science, and commerce classes. A new degree college will also open in Pathardeva with commerce courses, while a new auditorium will be constructed in Gauri Bazar to support academic activities.

“Earlier, no one imagined that self-help groups could thrive in rural areas—today, they are a reality,” he said. “Deoria, once known for riots and disease, is now recognised for highways, railways, metro networks, and world-class expressways. This is the new face of Uttar Pradesh.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that a four-lane highway is being constructed from Deoria to Gorakhpur, ensuring seamless connectivity to Delhi and other major cities. In addition, the Gorakhpur–Ballia route is also being upgraded to four lanes, while roads connecting Deoria to Kasia and Padrauna are being widened to improve regional connectivity. These infrastructure projects will significantly reduce travel time from Deoria to Delhi and Shamli, and are progressing swiftly towards completion.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Deoria is not only witnessing the establishment of medical and nursing colleges, but is also seeing rapid expansion in welfare initiatives aimed at the underprivileged. Marginalised communities like the Musahar and Vantangiya are being actively linked to various government schemes to ensure their upliftment.

Taking a strong stand against the Samajwadi Party, the CM criticised its leadership for focusing solely on their own families and engaging in caste-based politics. “When they were in power, they gave the state nothing but poverty, unemployment, and insecurity,” he said.

“In contrast, the current government has launched numerous initiatives for the welfare of the poor, farmers, and youth. A target has been set to connect 15 lakh underprivileged families with government welfare schemes,” he added.

“Poverty is not just a challenge for the individual, it is a responsibility of the government—and we are committed to eradicating it,” the Chief Minister declared.