SP involved in security lapse during PM Modi’s visit to Punjab last year suspended

Gurbinder Singh, a Punjab SP, was sent on suspension on Saturday in connection with the investigation of PM Narendra Modi’s 2022 security failure in the state.

His posting was at Bathinda. There has been a charge of neglect of duty against the SP.

On January 5, 2022, there was a security breach when Modi’s cavalcade had to take a U-turn because demonstrators had obstructed his path as he was his route to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur.

For almost twenty minutes, the Prime Minister was stranded on a flyover.

The suspension decision states that the Punjab Director-General of Police submitted a report on the event dated October 18, 2023, in which the state police head stated that Singh had not carried out his duties in a suitable manner.

The order, which was issued in Punjabi, said that the officer in question is suspended with immediate effect upon consideration of the case by the appropriate authorities.