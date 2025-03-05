SP has strayed from Lohia’s path, idolises Aurangzeb: Yogi

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi’s remarks praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb have sparked a political storm in Uttar Pradesh.

During the Legislative Council’s budget debate here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the SP, demanding Azmi’s immediate suspension and urging the party to send him to UP.

Issuing a stern warning, Yogi asserted that UP does not hesitate to deal with such individuals.

The controversy erupted after Abu Azmi called Aurangzeb a “great administrator.”

In response, the Chief Minister lashed out at the SP in the UP Legislative Council, accusing it of abandoning India’s cultural heritage and straying from the principles of its founding thinker, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. Yogi highlighted that Dr Lohia had identified Shri Ram, Shri Krishna, and Lord Shiva as the pillars of India’s unity. Still, the SP, he claimed, was now idolising a tyrant like Aurangzeb.

Recalling historical events, Yogi narrated how Aurangzeb had imprisoned his father Shah Jahan in Agra Fort, leaving him suffering for every water drop.

He urged SP leaders to read Shah Jahan’s biography, available in Patna’s library, mentioning that Shah Jahan himself had remarked that a Hindu who serves his elderly parents and performs annual shraddha rituals is far nobler than Aurangzeb. The Chief Minister, however, added that those who “behave like Aurangzeb may take pride in it.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of undermining India’s faith by glorifying Aurangzeb, a ruler known for imposing the jizya tax, destroying temples, and attempting to Islamise the country.

Yogi remarked that no civilised Muslim would name his son Aurangzeb, knowing his ruthless legacy of imprisoning his father and denying him even a drop of water.

He questioned the SP’s double standards, pointing out how it criticises events like the Mahakumbh while praising a “cruel and fanatical” ruler like Aurangzeb. Yogi further asked if those who disregard the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji and idolise Aurangzeb have any right to live in India.

Emphasising the economic and cultural significance of Mahakumbh during the session, Yogi Adityanath highlighted how the event symbolises faith and has significantly boosted the state’s economy.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “connecting heritage with development” for this transformation. Yogi noted that pilgrimage sites like Kashi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj witnessed a record influx of devotees, substantially increasing local livelihoods.

He recalled how, before 2019, Kashi attracted limited numbers of devotees, but with the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the city underwent a remarkable transformation. He said, “From January 13 to February 27-28, Kashi was bustling with activity as 5 to 25 lakh devotees arrived daily to bathe in the Ganges and admire the city’s grandeur.”

Yogi praised the hospitality and patience of Kashi’s residents. A similar situation prevailed in Ayodhya, where 5 to 15 lakh devotees visited daily, warmly welcomed by the locals and saints without regard for their convenience.

During the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, when around 2 lakh vehicles were halted in nearby districts on January 28-29, residents stepped forward to provide food and water.

Citing the example of a boatman family, Yogi revealed that their fleet of 130 boats earned them Rs 30 crore between January 13 and February 26. He emphasised that every section of society benefited economically from the Mahakumbh, which is expected to contribute over Rs 3.5 lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh’s economy.

Calling it a testament to the Prime Minister’s vision, Yogi declared that UP is the soul of India and that the world has witnessed the grandeur of the Mahakumbh.