Superintendent of Police (Crime) and his family including wife and three children have been tested positive for Covid 19 on Tuesday. So far 87 cops have been infected by Covid 19 in the district.

The office of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) here has been closed for 24 hours for sanitization. The SP used to sit in the SSP office and intensive sensitization is being carried out there.

The SP and rest of his family members were asymptomatic. He had come in contact with a Covid positive person after which he approached the health officials for his test which came out positive.

Confirming, District Surveillance Officer Dr Vishwas Choudhary said that the SP Crime had come to the district hospital for his Covid test after he came in contact with a positive patient. Though there were no symptoms but the test report was positive. Thereafter, samples of his family members, including wife and 3 children, were collected and sent for testing. All four of them are also positive, said Dr Chaudhary adding that they are put under home isolation and given treatment.

The SP Crime office is on the premises of SSP office where a large number of visitors turn up on a daily basis.

So far 87 cops have been tested positive for Corona while a sub-inspector has passed away, informed SP (city) Dr AN Singh. These 87 include 34 PAC Jawans, 7 home guards and 2 support staff. Since policemen are among the frontline Covid warriors they are more prone to catch the virus in spite of the precautions taken, he added.

Covid desks have also been set up at every government office including police stations in order to ensure that the guidelines for prevention are followed. Yet, the frontline warriors, particularly cops are getting infected.

In Meerut district, so far 2880 persons have been tested positive with 104 deaths. Dr Chaudhary says that carelessness of people is one of the major reasons responsible for the spread of Coronavirus. He appealed to people to maintain social distancing and wear proper masks when they are out of their homes.