SP dissolves entire unit of MP with immediate effect

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has dissolved its entire unit in Madhya Pradesh, including its state president and 10 Lok Sabha in-charge leaders.

According to a party order issued by SP National Secretary Rajendra Chaudhary on the instructions of SP President Akhilesh Yadav, the party has sacked its MP unit chief Ramayan Singh.

The party has also dissolved its entire units at the state level as well as in all districts of MP with immediate effect.

Advertisement

The party had appointed 10 leaders as in-charge in 10 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP. All the 10 leaders have also been removed, as per the party order.

It is surmised that the party would soon appoint fresh faces in MP, in its preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.

The SP failed to win a single seat in Madhya Pradesh in the Assembly polls held in November 2023 despite contesting 69 of the 230 seats in the Assembly. The party received its worst-ever vote share in the MP Assembly polls at 0.46 per cent.