SP deviated from Dr. Lohia’s core values, ideals: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticised the Samajwadi Party for straying away from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia’s principles, stating that the party neither follows his teachings nor does it uphold his ideals.

During the UP 2025-26 budget debate in the State Assembly on Tuesday, he launched a sharp attack on the SP, dismissing its by-election allegations. “Had the SP practiced what it preached, it wouldn’t have suffered a crushing defeat – or be headed for another in 2027,” he contended.

The chief minister expressed heartfelt gratitude to all members for their participation, claiming that a total of 93 members have taken part in the discussion so far, including 59 from the ruling party and allied groups.

Additionally, 34 members from the Opposition, including the leader of the Opposition, have also shared their views.

Responding to the leader of the Opposition’s allegations, Yogi noted the philosophical tone of his arguments but told him to introspect whether he truly practiced Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia’s values before claiming to follow them.

Criticising the Samajwadi Party, he said although it frequently invokes Dr. Lohia’s name, it has strayed far from his principles and ideals. He recalled Dr. Lohia’s belief that a true socialist should stay away from wealth and dynasty, emphasizing that the conduct of the Samajwadi Party clearly contradicts this principle.

Quoting Dr. Lohia’s vision for India, CM Yogi stated that as long as Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and Lord Shankar remain the ideals of the nation, no force can harm India. He asserted that India would continue to thrive as long as its people uphold these three great figures as their inspiration. However, he accused the Samajwadi Party of lacking faith in these ideals and playing with the religious sentiments of the people.

Continuing his attack on the SP, CM Yogi dismissed the allegations that his government’s ideology is communal. “You say our thinking is communal. Tell me, where is it communal? We talk about development for everyone, without any discrimination,” he asserted.

He mentioned that his government follows the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah’ (May all be happy, may all be free from illness). As an example, he highlighted Mahakumbh, stating that the 45-day grand event showcased India’s rich heritage and progress, not just to citizens but to people from across the world.

“Was there any discrimination at Mahakumbh? There was no caste, no regional, religious, or sectarian bias. People from over 100 countries participated with devotion, witnessing this extraordinary blend of tradition and progress,” CM Yogi said, adding that those who attended left in awe of the event.

He then contrasted this with another significant event, the Jalabhishek, being conducted in the Shiv Temple in Sambhal on February 26, held after 56 years. He revealed that historically, Sambhal had 67 pilgrimage sites and 19 sacred wells, many of which were systematically erased over time. “We have identified 54 of these sites as part of our heritage and also restored the 19 wells,” he added.

Reaffirming his stance, CM Yogi declared, “We are simply reclaiming what is ours, nothing more, nothing less.”

He continued with a pointed remark: “The truth is often bitter, but one must have the courage to accept it.”