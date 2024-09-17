SP chief congratulates Atishi , welcomes SC’s move on bulldozers justice

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has congratulated Atishi, set to be the new chief minister of Delhi, and has also welcomed the Supreme Court’s ban on bulldozers for demolishing houses of accused persons in different crimes.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, while congratulating Atishi, he said that as the Aam Aadmi Party has given a new Chief Minister to Delhi, It is expected that she will carry foward the work of Arvind Kejriwal and make all-out efforts for the overall development of the people of Delhi.

At the same time, Akhilesh Yadav also welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to ban the use of bulldozers by state governments against accused persons in different crimes . He said that the bulldozer was to scare people and suppress the voice of the opposition.

Advertisement