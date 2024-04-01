SP changes candidate in MP

The Samajwadi Party (SP) changed its sole Lok Sabha candidate at Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, Manoj Yadav, within 48 hours and replaced him with Meera Deep Narayn Yadav on Monday.

According to the party office bearers, the change was made to have a strong and local candidate on the seat.

Manoj Yadav is from Shikohabad in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Meera Yadav is a former SP MLA from Niwari assembly seat in MP. She had won in 2008. Niwari district is part of Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency.

The sitting Lok Sabha member from Khajuraho is MP BJP Chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma. He had won the seat in 2019 by more than 4.5 lakh votes.

Sharma is again the BJP candidate on the seat.

The Congress and the SP are partners in the INDIA bloc. The Congress is contesting 28 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP and has left Khajuraho seat for the SP.

The SP had named Manoj Yadav, as its candidate from Khajuraho two days back.