SP announces to scrap Agniveer scheme within 24 hrs of coming to power

Samajwadi Party national president and MP Akhilesh Yadav, while attacking the BJP, announced here on Saturday that within 24 hours of coming to power, the short-term ‘Agniveer’ military recruitment scheme will be cancelled.

In a tweet on social media X, Akhilesh Yadav, also a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, wrote that the only demand on ‘Agniveer’ is that the old recruitment should be reinstated.

He further alleged that the Agniveer scheme has compromised the country’s security and plays with the future of the soldiers.

The announcement of SP President comes a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Friday that Agniveers, after serving the country, will be given weightage in recruitment for the UP Police and PAC force.

He mentioned that the nation would benefit from having trained and disciplined young soldiers in the form of Agniveers.

Criticizing the opposition’s stance on the Agniveer issue, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, “The role of the opponents is to create obstacles and spread rumours in every effort towards progress and reform.”

He highlighted that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world.

“In the last 10 years, significant reforms have taken place in India,” CM Yogi said, adding that the country is moving towards self-reliance in the modernization of the Indian Army and its equipment.