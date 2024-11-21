South Korean delegation meets Haryana CM

A South Korean delegation led by Jung Won Joo, Chairman of Korea Herald, Daewoo Corporation, and the Korea Housing Builders Association, called on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Gurugram on Thursday.

During the interactive session, the Chief Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting the growth of Korean businesses in Haryana. He assured that the government would assist in identifying suitable land in areas adjacent to the National Capital Region to facilitate this growth.

Minister of Foreign Cooperation Department Rao Narbir Singh and Cooperation Minister Dr Arvind Sharma were also present on this occasion.

Chief Minister Saini highlighted that Haryana has identified key sectors for cooperation, including automotive, textiles, food processing, and real estate. He extended a warm invitation to South Korean partners to engage in the City-to-City project, emphasizing that the exchange of best practices through such collaboration would be mutually beneficial.

He said that there are many similarities in the cultures of India and South Korea. Culturally and spiritually both the countries are connected to each other. “South Korea and Haryana are made for each other,” he said. The Chief Minister expressed his commitment to giving Haryana a new international identity, in partnership with the Department of Foreign Cooperation of Haryana.

The Chief Minister said that the government in Haryana has been formed for the third consecutive time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He assured the delegation that Haryana is open for business and that the state government will provide comprehensive support to Korean enterprises, ensuring that no issues will arise in this collaboration.

Earlier, Jung Won Joo, Chairman of Korea Herald, Daewoo Corporation, and the Korea Housing Builders Association, expressed his gratitude to the Haryana Government and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation. He thanked the Chief Minister for inviting them to Haryana.

Jung also congratulated the Chief Minister on the formation of the government in Haryana for the third consecutive term. He mentioned that the Korean delegation includes 21 regional heads, who collectively hold around 30 percent of the market share in Korea’s housing industry.

He shared that his association is currently developing the Star Lake City Project in Vietnam and expressed a keen interest in bringing this project to Haryana.

Additionally, Jung informed that 70 delegates from 22 companies would be attending the Haryana-Korea Business Connect event, which promises to further strengthen the business ties between the two regions. Jung Won Joo invited the Chief Minister at the event, which the Chief Minister graciously accepted.